Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ZFSVF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.85. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.88.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

