Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.
NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
