Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

