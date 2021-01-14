$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDN stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 million, a PE ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 2.16. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

