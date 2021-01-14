$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 217,067 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 207.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

