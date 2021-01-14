-$0.14 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 136,619 shares of company stock worth $113,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,828. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

