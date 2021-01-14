$0.17 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

