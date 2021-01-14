$0.21 EPS Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after buying an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 302,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 448,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

