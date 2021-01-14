$0.22 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 8,512.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

