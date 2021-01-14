$0.26 EPS Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 6,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,094. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.26. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NIC by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NIC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

