$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 6,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

