-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,541. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $510.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.