$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,680. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

