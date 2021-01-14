$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.75 million to $1.12 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CVI traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 476,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

