$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Plexus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $410,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,342. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

