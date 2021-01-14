$1.20 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,527 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

