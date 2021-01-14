1,000 Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NVMI opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

