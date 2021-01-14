10,491 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

