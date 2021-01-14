1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.02 ($30.61).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

DRI stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €20.74 ($24.40). 181,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.54 and its 200 day moving average is €21.43. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.