115 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $224.79 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

