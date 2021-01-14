1,150 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

