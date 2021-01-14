12,327 Shares in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LAZR stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.
Luminar Technologies Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.
