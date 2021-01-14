12,327 Shares in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.