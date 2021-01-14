160,546 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,595,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

