18,525 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

SMFG opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

