1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin Sells 255,000 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 156,545 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,687,602.40.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

