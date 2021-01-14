$2.38 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.21. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,919. The company has a market cap of $829.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

