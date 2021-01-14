$200.33 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $200.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $212.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $863.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $889.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $788.13 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $803.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 535,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $26.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

