20,924 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

