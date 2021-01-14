21,954 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

