234,473 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

