2,964 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Truist raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

