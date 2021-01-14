2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Insider Matthew J. Norden Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TWOU opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in 2U by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 2U by 16.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $989,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

