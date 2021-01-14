$30.52 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.91 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $114.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.17 million to $115.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $118.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SMBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $304.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.