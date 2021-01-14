3,141 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

