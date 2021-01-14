3,198 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 382.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

