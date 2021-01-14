$37.98 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $37.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $66.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $145.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.11 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 296,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,089. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $397.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.