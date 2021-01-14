3,700 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

NYSE GLOB opened at $212.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 1.20. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $230.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.