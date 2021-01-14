3,788 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,360,997. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 482,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

