3,818 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

