43,363 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 592.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 58,182 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TCS opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $640.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.