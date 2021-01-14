$5.59 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $5.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.47 million. MediWound reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

MDWD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 401,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

