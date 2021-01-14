$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to report sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $70,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CRMD stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,281. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

