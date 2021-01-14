5,047 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

