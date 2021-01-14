566 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,584 shares of company stock valued at $59,276,576. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $369.00 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $381.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

