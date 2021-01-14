5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE VNP opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.88 million and a P/E ratio of 52.33. 5N Plus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

