$6.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report $6.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $10.00 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $32.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.19 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 479,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,806. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

