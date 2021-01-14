6 Meridian Grows Position in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 111.74% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

