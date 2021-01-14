6 Meridian Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.98. 221,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

