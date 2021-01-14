6 Meridian Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

