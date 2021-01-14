6 Meridian Sells 2,374 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

6 Meridian reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,124,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,049,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,203. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.