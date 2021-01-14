6 Meridian Sells 92 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 509,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.33. 128,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The company has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.67. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

